The children of rainbow couples “are better than the ‘compliant’ ones, are more resilient and show fewer behavioral problems than the norm”. AND’ the conclusion reached by Laura Porzio Giusto and Nicola Carone in ‘Different Thougts – Reflections on sexuality and gender’volume edited by Valeria Condino, Alex Fortunato and Leonardo Spanò and first issue of Multiversi, the digital series that the Psychoanalytic Center of Rome dedicates to the challenges of the contemporary world.

“Daughters and sons of same-parent couples – write Laura Porzio Giusto and Nicola Carone – they show good adaptability, with fewer behavioral problems than the norm. Protective factors that may help explain these resilient qualities are a loving and protective family environment, good communication between parents and daughter(s).with adequate exchanges based on age and the openness of parents – they underline – with respect to their sexual orientation”.

“Over forty years of empirical research – the text explains – agree that girls and boys raised in same-parent families have socio-emotional and cognitive psychological development paths comparable to their peers raised in traditional families“. These results have prompted the major national and international associations of doctors and psychologists to take a stand.

L’American Psychoanalytic Associationfor example, found in 2012 that “it is in the child’s best interest to develop an attachment to parents who are involved, competent and capable of caring. The assessment of these parenting qualities should be determined without prejudice to sexual orientation”.

It’s still, a recent meta-analysis – who reviewed the research available so far on the well-being of children with two mothers or two fathers – conducted by researchers at Guangxi Medical University (China) and Duke University (Durham, North Carolina) examined 34 papers published between January 1989 and April 2022, highlighting that growing up in same-parent families is not a disadvantagecompared to growing up in heterogeneous families.

The Psychoanalytic Center of Rome, among the avant-gardes of the Italian Psychoanalytic Society, pushes “psychoanalytic research towards the forms of the contemporary subject. Forms – explains a note – which, for example, can no longer separate the biological from the cultural dimension, the embodied body and the symbolic body, the political and the psychic”.