The fight for respect and recognition of the LGBT+ community began in the United States. In the early morning of June 28, 1969, in the Stonewall Inn bar in New York’s Greenwich, a revolution broke out that changed the course of history. The raid that night expelled, as was customary, the homosexuals, lesbians and transsexuals who had made their temple of freedom. While the police grouped them on the street to take them to the police station, a crowd gathered in front, and the uniformed men took cover inside waiting for reinforcements. Immediately afterwards, the revolt broke out due to the cessation of discrimination and violence that the authorities exercised without control towards the community. gay. Two thousand people participated in the events that lasted three days, and led to the formation of the Gay Liberation Front, and the declaration of June 28 as Pride Day. The first demonstration was held in New York a year later, in the summer of 1970.

More than half a century has passed and the festival of Pride has played a pedagogical role in favor of sexual diversity, and the month of June is the date on which the greatest advances in rights issues for the group in the United States have been announced, such as the Supreme Court ruling that legalized marriage gay at the federal level in June 2016 (a measure widely promoted by the Obama Administration), and this year when President Biden announces a historic reparation against soldiers who were convicted and expelled from the Army for homosexuality. The pardon extends to officers who were sanctioned between 1951 and 2013.

The ‘pride’ party in North America

The large American cities welcome this celebration with great commitment because it bears the seal Made in America. Metropolis like New York or San Francisco organize parades, conferences and festivals for several days, while smaller cities celebrate it with the traditional for the. The celebrations begin in the first days of June (Los Angeles and Chicago already celebrated it this year), but most are concentrated around the 28th. San Diego and Portland will celebrate in July, while Las Vegas and Palm Springs will do the same. in October. There are also a number of “pride parties” unique to the African-American community, such as the Black Pride Washington in May or Atlanta Black Pride in September.

New York: June 28, 29 and 30

The city in which everything was born lives Pride Festival in a big way. In fact, it is one of the most important in the world, along with São Paulo and Madrid. It is celebrated throughout the city, focusing on various points in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Staten Island. On Friday the 28th, the inauguration of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center will take place with presentations by Cynthia Erivo, Betty, Conchita Wurst and Loren Allred. The event will take place in the Public Plaza and Gardens of Hudson Yards starting at 5:00 p.m. That same day and time, the Broadway Pride Block Party will feature artists from Broadway, Off-Broadway and drag queensin Times Square, while the Big Broadway Disco will be on Saturday night, the 29th. On Sunday, the New York Pride Parade will begin at 12 noon at 25th Street and Fifth Avenue, and continue through downtown, Chelsea and the West Village to conclude at 16th Street and Seventh Avenue. This year’s theme is “Reflect. Empower. Unite” and more than a million people are expected to participate.

People participate in last year’s pride parade on June 25, 2023 in New York. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez (AP)

Houston: June 29

With the attendance of 300,000 people, the pride Houston will celebrate its 46th anniversary this year with several concerts and the traditional parade through the streets of the city center. The starting point will be Houston City Hall, at 901 Bagby Street.

San Francisco: June 30

It was in this city that the rainbow flag that identifies the group was created, designed by Gilbert Baker for the parade of pride in San Francisco in 1978 at the request of the hero of the fight for the rights of the LGBT+ community in the United States, Harvey Milk. It was precisely he who waved the symbol for the first time in El Castro, the neighborhood gay best known in the world. The march route begins at Market and Beale streets, at 10:30 in the morning, and is attended by different groups and organizations. This year, the special guest will be Emmy-winning actor Billy Porter, who will perform at the end of the parade at the San Francisco Civic Center. About 50,000 are expected to participate in the march.

Seattle: June 30

He Seattle Gay Pride The theme of the event is “Pride before flags.” Activities are taking place throughout the month of June, but it will close this Sunday with the march, which starts in the city center, on Fourth Avenue and Union Street, at 11:00 in the morning.