Rainbow families, 10,000 in the square at the Milan demonstration: Schlein and Sala also present

10,000 people took to the streets in Milan in the rainbow families demonstration to defend civil rights. “Hands off our sons and daughters”, “It is love that creates a family”, “Explain to my son that I am not his mother” among the slogans on the signs.

Lgbt parents: Schlein, ‘law ready in Parliament on homoparental couples’

“We are already moving and Alessandro Zan is also here to carry forward the expectations that have emerged from the square also in Parliament. That is, to be able to see the right of homoparental couples recognized by law”. This was stated by the secretary of the Pd, Elly Schlein at the end of the rainbow demonstration in Milan. The law, added the secretary of the Democratic Party, “was prepared and written together with the associations, the rainbow families and the Lenford network. We will be by their side as in the square also in Parliament “. Today, Schlein concluded, “was a day of wonderful participation here in Piazza della Scala, where many people and many families are claiming their denied rights. We stand by their side to counter any form of discrimination that affects their children”.

Elly Schlein (photo Lapresse)



The embrace between Elly Schlein and Francesca Pascale in Milan

The images of the embrace between Elly Schlein and Francesca Pascale. The Pd secretary was greeted with applause upon her arrival at the “Hands off our children” demonstration.

LGBT parents: applause and choirs for Elly Schlein

With shouts of “Elly Elly” and thunderous applause, the Milanese square of rainbow families greeted the arrival of Pd secretary Elly Schlein when Vladimir Luxuria thanked her from the stage for her presence.

Lgbt parents: Pascale, Salvini is homophobic. Trust in Giorgia Meloni

Paola Turci “is not my wife, I am civilly united with her. Still, I feel no different than a heterosexual couple. Why can’t she be, why doesn’t Salvini like her? I define Salvini as homophobic, I define the sovereignists as homophobic, the parties that go arm in arm with Orban, the racists and out of their minds. I don’t want to insult anyone. They annoyed with this hatred. This is why I have faith in the figure of Giorgia Meloni. I have never voted for Fratelli d’Italia, but I want to have faith in the woman she is ”. Francesca Pascale said it, on the sidelines of the demonstration in defense of homoparental families organized by Arcigay Milano, Famiglie Arcobaleno and Sentinelli in Milan.

Francesca Pascale (IPA photo)



Milan parade children gay couples Pascale: the rights are also of Giorgia Meloni

«I really like Elly Schlein as a person and as a woman because she is a fighter. The time has come to stop these clashes between right and left because civil rights are everyone’s rights, including Giorgia Meloni and her daughter ». This was stated by Francesca Pascale, Silvio Berlusconi’s former partner who is now married to the singer Paola Turci, arriving in Piazza Scala in Milan at the event promoted by the Arcobaleno families. “You should reflect because it is not a guerrilla war between homosexuals and heterosexuals,” she concluded.

Lgbt parents: Milan, Sala arrives as a surprise at the event

Contrary to what was announced, the Mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, arrived in Piazza della Scala at the rally for the recognition of homoparental families organized by Famiglie Arcobaleno, I Sentinelli di Milano and CIG Arcigay Milano, in response to the stop imposed on the Municipality of Milan transcripts of birth certificates of children with two dads and the formation of birth certificates with two moms.

LGBT parents: Sala, wherever it is, I’m with you

“Wherever I am, I want you to know that I am always with you, playing my role responsibly”. This was stated by the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe sala, speaking from the stage of the event for the recognition of the children of same-parent couples. Words on which the applause of the 10 thousand gathered in Piazza della Scala was triggered. “The battle must be brought to parliament – ​​he added – We must all be together and carry on the stories of the families, when I signed I looked these families in the eye, I spoke to them, I heard what they feel. This is what a mayor does, he doesn’t just sit and collect votes, he does this, looks into the eyes and empathizes ”. “I promise what I can do but what I promise I will do: I’m with you,” he concluded

LGBT parents: organizers, we are 10,000 in the square in Milan

According to the organizers, there are ten thousand participants in “Hands off our sons and daughters”, the garrison for the recognition of same-parent families organized by Famiglie Arcobaleno, I Sentinelli of Milan and CIG Arcigay Milan, in response to the stop imposed to the Municipality of Milan for the transcripts of birth certificates of children with two fathers and the creation of birth certificates with two mothers.

Same-parent couples, demonstrations in Milan. Many in the square

Lots of people in the square in Milan to demonstrate in favor of the rights of the children of same-parent couples. / fb Rainbow Families Association

Lgbt parents: Municipality of Milan displays the rainbow flag

The rainbow flag flies from Palazzo Marino. “Milan always for rights – the words of the president of the municipal council Elena Buscemi – A beautiful square, united in claiming respect for the civil rights of all, of families, of girls and boys. We don’t want to go back on civil rights, we don’t want to go backwards”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

