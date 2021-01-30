NAfter hanging a picture showing the holiest place of Islam together with a rainbow flag, four people have been arrested in Turkey on charges of “denigrating Islam”. The governor’s office of Istanbul said on Saturday that two more suspects are still being sought in connection with the “repulsive attack”.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu wrote on the Internet service Twitter of the arrest of “four abnormal LGBT” representatives. LGBT stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender, the rainbow flag is a symbol of the LGBT movement. A spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote that the objected work of art falls under neither freedom of expression nor freedom of demonstration. “This abnormality will get the punishment it deserves under the law.”

The work of art with the Kaaba in Mecca and the rainbow flag was hung on Friday in front of the rectorate of Istanbul’s Bogazici University. Protesters have been protesting for weeks against Erdogan’s appointment of a former politician from the ruling AKP party as rector of the university.

In previous years the Turkish university rectors were elected internally, but after the attempted coup in 2016 Erdogan secured access to the universities. At Bogazici University, where events are held in English, a strong left-wing student community has gathered over the years.