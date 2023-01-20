Meeting brought together at least 10 federal and state deputies to discuss representativeness in the Legislative

the elected deputy Duda Salabert (PDT-MG) began his speech this Friday (20.jan.2023) stating that the dreams of the LGBT+ population “do not fit in the ballot box”. The statement was part of the 1st meeting “LGBT + Elections” in Brasilia.

The event, organized by the organization Vote LGBTbrought together federal and state deputies and deputies to discuss representativeness in the Legislative, public policies for the LGBT+ population and the safety of elected congresswomen.

In her speech, Salabert recounted the death threats she received throughout her candidacies, as a councilor in Belo Horizonte and then federal deputy, and the support she received from voters.

“That attack was not against me, it was against us. Everything we stand for”said.

Elected state deputy Carolina Iara (Psol-SP) highlighted the importance of electing LGBT+ people and ensuring their safety to prevent them from being murdered, like Councilwoman Marielle Franco (Psol-RJ).

“In addition to electing, we need to protect these people”he declared.

The deputy elected Erika Hilton (Psol-SP) said that the policy defended by the congresswomen goes beyond the transvestite and transsexual population. “A policy that addresses social problems in Brazil”he declared.

“We are not building a policy in spite of the needs of all Brazilians”he stated.

According to Hilton, it is a project that tackles hunger, housing, discrimination and all the ills of the population. “We are provoking society based on what moves us”he declared.

Here is the list of authorities present: