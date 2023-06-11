Lgbt, defending rights and social issues is now a risk for American companies

Disney, distribution companies Target and Kohl’s, Chick-Fil-A restaurants, Budweiser beer, Lego and even M&M’s candy, all big brands strong in their respective target markets are united, particularly in the United States, in the advocacy rights of the LGTBI community and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) rights for sustainability. Well for a large part of the American conservative world this commitment is a mortal sin that must be punished. As a result these companies have become targets of attacks costing billions of dollars in stock exchange value. Who started this “attitude” was one of Donald Trump’s competitors in the White House, that Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida, who targeted Disney. His fury was followed immediately after by conservative groups who threatened and boycotted many businesses guilty, according to them, of pursuing “too inclusive” policies.

Lgbt, threats not only on social networks but in shops

The threats, mainly passed on social media, have also spread to the street with violence in some points of sale, as happened in Anheuser Busch, owner of Budweiser and several other beer brands, and Target defended by police. In this regard, the number one of the latter said that “Since the introduction of this year’s collection, we have suffered threats that affect the sense of security and well-being of our team members. As such we are changing our plans under the circumstances, including removing elements that have been at the heart of the most significant conflict behaviours. We are concerned that the recall of the goods may affect the “well-being and psychological safety” of the LGTBI community. We are with you now and will continue to be, not just during Pride Month, but every day.” Result: Target plunged 18% to a three-year low and a loss of value of more than 10,000 million. Despite these risks, there are many companies that declare themselves proud of their choice that they want to continue.

Lgbt, collaborations with transgender designers

Also Target, department store chain, has included about 2,000 items in its gay pride collection, including clothing, books, music and homewares. These include some under the Abprallen brand, which collaborates with the transgender designer Erik Carnell and also children’s books such as Bye Bye, Binary or I’m not a girl. A very harsh attack was suffered by Anheuser-Busch, who gave away a can of Bud Light branded beer with transgender celebrity Dylan Mulvaney on the cover. This sparked a boycott by conservative consumers. Bud Light sales plummeted 25-30% in just a few weeks. Many consumers have uploaded videos on their social networks of pouring beer on the floor. To try to “fix it” the CEO of Anheuser-Busch, Brendan Whitworth, after having fired the promoters of the campaign said ”We have never pretended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are dedicated to bringing people together over a beer.” And also in this case the negative economic impact was heavy with the decline in sales extending to other brands of the group such as Budweiser and Busch. Shares down 15% in two months /down $15 billion in value). And yet ultra-conservative groups have launched themselves against the fast food chain Chick-fil-A simply for having in charge a director who fights for diversity, equity and inclusion. In this regard, even the superconservative Elon Musk has argued that “We have a problem. Chick-fil-A just hired a VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. This is not good. Very ugly. I don’t want to have to boycott. At this point it’s only a matter of time before they start putting tranny sperm in frozen lemonade.”

LGBT, Disney against the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis

The most important case from a political point of view was the one that pitted the giant Disny and Ron DeSantis against each other. The law of contention prohibits the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity (Don’t Say Gay). Disney has blocked investments in Florida and sued the Governor. Meanwhile, he continued to organize his Gay Days in his parks. The anti-LGBT conservatives are very clear“The goal is to transform pride into something toxic for brands. If you decide to keep this trash, know that you will pay the price.” Heavy words from conservative activist and commentator Matt Walsh, with 2.1 million Twitter followers. North Face, Walmart, Kohl’s and Lego have all faced such campaigns in what appears to be a reflection of growing polarization and intolerance in the country. Dozens of anti-transgender laws have been passed in Republican states. Equality and inclusiveness are among the social principles targeted by the conservatives of the Republican Party. Many red states, especially Texas, are pushing anti-ESG laws that prevent public funds from being managed according to these criteria or from awarding contracts to companies that apply them in a way they deem discriminatory. And so principles such as equality, sustainability, diversity and inclusion, which have long been the pride of companies, have now become a risk factor for a certain part of America.

Subscribe to the newsletter

