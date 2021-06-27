Cesar Garcia

To meet the needs of the LGBT + community, designers like Fernando and Jorge They have worked hard to dress their customers in free, tag-free clothing.

For example, Victor Fernando created his brand Romeo and Julian five years ago, seeing that there was no Textured garments for men or sizes that only women could use and put his wit launched to create unisex garments.

“I went to stores and it was always the same, there are some companies that divide their collections into several lines, but it is the same and the sizes were small, so I think I am covering a need that I had and that for many it was the same, right? just wear something different and without labels”, Expressed to MILLENNIUM.

Their garments are unique, and due to the style and diversity that Víctor Fernando gives them, they are highly requested by the community that prefers the bags, long dresses and ankle boots of exotic artificial fur.

“I started five years ago making ponchos, because that was the fashion in the wealthiest areas of Saint Angel, and they sold me very well and then I saw that I could generate more garments that were not only for women. I never imagined creating ankle boots with heels for men or plaid type skirts for both sexes, it was a great challenge for me ”, he explained.

Who also took advantage of this niche was Jorge Meloo, owner of his own micro-business that bears his name; He, 10 years ago, changed his rocker and gothic look for a more shiny and quirky one, since he considers that designing gives you strength and security.

“For me it represents life, strength; represents a community that I think we are in a stage where tears we are supporting each other too much and we need to make ourselves visible, the garments that I believe are original and eye-catching, but they are still inclusive and that give security to whoever wears them ”, he mentioned.

Unlike other recognized brands, for a decade, both create and sell these garments all year round and not only in June, pride month, since they also recognize that what these seasonal companies do is only marketing, although they help to make visible the LGBT + community.

“It seems to me that they contribute a little; however, it must be recognized that it is pure marketingWell, even if they help to make it visible. I believe that they should not only have a permanent campaign, but they should also work on stereotypes imposed by these brands ”, mentioned Víctor.

For his part Jorge Meloo, highlights that he is not in a fight with these brands and invites citizens to buy from artisans like him, since all his clothes are also painted and sewn.

“My clothes range from two-color jackets, textured ankle boots and bags, all for anyone to wear. My clothes are genderless but have great style; we know how to dress them, “he said to MILLENNIUM.

And it is that according to the Mexican Federation of LGBT + EntrepreneursThis sector contributes around 80 billion dollars of GDP annually, so these two microentrepreneurs have been able to take advantage of this niche.

For this pride month, they also released their LGBT + line: Jorge Meloo created a black leather jacket with fringes of the community flag; For his part, Víctor Fernando created breeches, skirts and ponchos that also carry the colors of the rainbow.

