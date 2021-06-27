Recently Mattel launched “Play With Pride”, A special edition of his iconic board game UNO, with which he seeks to reach more audiences. This is not the first company that has shown its approach with the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual, transgender, transvestite and intersex (LGBT +) community, an objective that the entire sector has seen as a business opportunity.

“The industry sees the needs and value of games and toys, which shows us that they represent an opportunity for development, coexistence, skill development and seeks to socialize, share and generate coexistence. Trends are setting the standard, the sector gathers those needs and expresses them. The main objective is coexistence, regardless of gender or age. The game and the toy create moments of coexistence, development of relationships and moments through this, “he said in an interview with MILLENNIUM Miguel Angel Martin González, president of the Mexican Toy Association (Amiju).

According to the market researcher Euromonitor International, In 2019, the value of the toy market reached 3 thousand 437 million dollars and it is estimated that by 2024 it will reach 4 thousand 748 million pesos.

Mattel indicated that with the launch they seek to promote the inclusion and continued representation of the community; But this is not the first time that the company has approached, because already in 2019 it had proposed with “Creatable World” a series of neutral dolls that was created with the help of doctors, parents and other experts.

“Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusion, we felt it was time to create a tag-free line of dolls,” Kim Culmone, vice president for Mattel Fashion said at the time dolo Design.

Euromonitor points out that the sector is led by Mattel, which has a 10.6 percent share in the market; behind is Hasbro, with 8.8 percent of participation; and Nintendo, with 4.8 percent.

“It is a global trend and Mexico is gradually joining these developments that have occurred in all sectors and societies. It is something new in society and it will be developed in the coming years and adapted. There is still no complete data, it has been very difficult to get together and do these complete analyzes; towards the end of the year we will be able to have a clearer perspective of where the market is going ”, said the president of Amiju.

A few days ago Lego also decided to launch “Everyone is Awesome”, a product line focused on diversity around the world, inspired by the pride flag, as a symbol of love and acceptance around the community, a proposal that will be available throughout the year.

“The set was the brainchild of Matt Ashton, our Vice President of Design, who for more than two decades has been a proud member of the LGBT + community. Last year was very difficult and there has been a lot of division in the world, so we think it is a good time to celebrate diversity ”, said Denise Lauritsen, Communication Manager for LEGO Group.

He argued that the proposal was designed with adult fans of the brand in mind, since it is a display product, rather than a game.. The suggested degree of use is for those over 18 years of age, although it indicated that the message of inclusion and acceptance that they seek to handle is expected to impact other generations.

“We are very committed to building a kinder, more empathetic and understanding society now and for future generations; however, we cannot share more information about the products that are in the process of supporting that commitment”.

According to figures from LGBT Capital, it is estimated that there are more than 8.1 million members of the community in the country and its purchasing power reached $ 60 million in 2018.

“We are at a time to see what the public requires and what they like in order to have more reliable statistics,” concluded Miguel Ángel Martín González.

lvm