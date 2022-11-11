Guadalajara Jalisco.- Pointed out for denying trans identities, a university collective for the rights of the community LGBT+expressed his rejection of the presentation that the writer will have Laura Lecuona on the international Book Fair (IDF) in Guadalajara 2022.

Its about Diverse Collective of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG), who, through a statement, pointed out that the right to freedom of expression has a limit, since they indicated that the author of the editorial XXI centuryis one of the “main” opponents of women’s rights trans people.

“We demand the FIL Guadalajara that does not promote spaces where terfism and hatred are promoted”, reads the position of the Diverse Collective UdeG.

For her part, the author shared this statement on her own social networks, with a sarcastic tweet, in which she pointed out that they were defaming her.

Laura Lecuona will present her book “When the trans is not a transgressor. Lies and dangers of gender identity” within the framework of the FIL Guadalajara 2022.