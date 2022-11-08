ZURICH (Reuters) – A few dozen people protested outside the FIFA Museum in Zurich on Tuesday to press for the rights of the LGBT+ community ahead of the Qatar-hosted World Cup.

Some football players have raised concerns about the rights of fans traveling to the event, especially LGBT+ individuals and women, whom human rights groups say Qatar’s laws discriminate.

In an interview filmed in Doha, a Qatari World Cup ambassador told German television station ZDF that homosexuality, which is illegal in the conservative Muslim country, is “mental harm”.

The All Out group that organized the protest in Zurich said the rally was aimed “to ensure that FIFA and Qatar know that the world is watching and that citizens around the world expect action”.

All Out wants FIFA to pressure Qatar to decriminalize same-sex relationships and protect the LGBT+ community, and says FIFA has not publicly committed to concrete measures that would guarantee the safety of LGBT+ football fans, gay players or of the local LGBT+ community.

“Fifa is confident that all necessary measures will be in place for LGBTIQ+ fans and supporters to enjoy the tournament in a welcoming and safe environment, as well as for everyone else,” replied a spokesperson for the governing body of world football. in comment by email.

Qatar is the first Middle Eastern country to host the World Cup, but the tiny country is under intense pressure over its treatment of foreign workers and restrictive social laws.

(Reporting by Arnd Wiegmann)