Entrepreneur Ricardo Sales said that the market is increasingly heated, driven by large corporations that want to be more inclusive

Created to help companies to be more inclusive, the consultancy More Diversity broke the record of 500 customers seeking to solve bottlenecks related to the topic in their teams, such as Hospital Israelita Albert Einsteinthe metallurgical Gerdau and technology company Microsoft. That’s what the company’s founder and CEO says, Ricardo Sales40 years.

Founded in 2016, the consultancy has reached a group of 50 employees and has advanced over the years because of the greater demand on diversity.

The executive gave an interview to Empowered Powerr, in the studio of Power360, in Brasilia, on June 28. Watch (25min35s):

Below, read excerpts from the interview:

The activist said that large companies became more concerned with the issue when generation Z (those born in the late 1990s and 2010s) began to age. According to him, this group pays greater attention to the origin of the brand’s products and services. Also with diversity in the work environment.

Other cases that boosted the topic were the increase in crises involving reputation, image and prejudice in the work environment.

“Companies are a reflection of society. Everything that appears as an issue in society will appear in companies”, stated. “We work for organizations that have up to 150,000 people. Of course there are going to be problems there.”

For the executive, reputation crises open a window of opportunity for changes and reaffirm their values.

Another demand is the search for companies that want to improve internal indicators of diversity, he mentioned.

As a trend, the executive mentioned that corporations that have already made progress on the agenda are encouraging their suppliers to take the same steps. He gave Gerdau as an example: “We were hired to support the development of policies for the inclusion of small suppliers”.

According to Ricardo, even those who are small can work with this. As an example: he mentioned that a small market can train the team to say what is acceptable or not in the establishment. Without guidance, a security guard can commit homophobia by scolding a homoaffective couple holding hands in the establishment. “LGBTphobia was criminalized by the STF in 2019. That is, it is exposing the company to legal proceedings, apart from the damage to its image and reputation0”.

QUALIFICATION

According to him, he said that one of the company’s services is talent curation. The idea is to find employees with good training, without giving up representativeness.

“One lesson we learned from this process is that inclusion needs to be intentional. If you want black people on your team, you need to go after it and show that your work environment is welcoming.”

Ricardo said that, in many cases, people don’t get into these vacancies voluntarily because they have humble origins and don’t have references that they can go to big companies.

He stated that a team with a greater repertoire –historical and social– helps companies to be more capable of anticipating demands, of communicating better with consumers and discovering business opportunities.

INVESTMENT

The executive said that it is not always necessary to make financial investment to have greater diversity in companies. According to him, just do the “neck test”: the owner looking from one side to the other and realizing that society is not always represented in space.

Another measure that can be taken is training on some issues, such as combating sexism and homophobia.

Ricardo mentioned that 56% of the population is black, 52% are women, 24% have some type of disability and at least 12% are LGBTQIA+.