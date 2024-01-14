How much data does a washing machine consume? The question, which almost seems like it came out of a joke, has become much more concrete than one might have expected in recent days, after user it consumed up to 3.66 GB of data in a single day.

Owned washing machine?

Why would a washing machine consume all this data?

@Johnie, who is also a tech enthusiast, made the disturbing discovery and ended up asking online why he was doing this. The graph shows how the washing machine loaded 3.57 GB of data and downloaded 100 MB. On the given day, it accounted for 5% of the user's bandwidth consumption.

Jokingly, ours blamed the DLC, an acronym which in the context of washing machines stands for (Downloadable Laundry Cycles), i.e. downloadable washing machine programs, different depending on what you want to wash. Basically they are not conceptually very distant from video game DLC, even if in LG's case it seems that they are completely free.

“First came video games, then Teslas, now washing machines. It wouldn't surprise me if washing machines filled up with microtransactions.” @Johnie commented in a subsequent post, after his original post went viral.

Another reason for excessive data consumption could be crypto mining, that is, someone hacked his washing machine to mine cryptocurrencies. It wouldn't be the first time this has happened with LG devices.

Then there are those who joked about it further, stating that the data is used by LG to develop its own LLM (Large Laundry Model), i.e. an artificial intelligence that takes care of washing and drying clothes more efficiently.

The most accredited theory, however, concerns the possibility that @Johnie's Asus router did not report the data correctly, also considering the presence of an error in the firmwarehighlighted in a subsequent post by himself and in some reports from other LG users, whose washing machines seem to consume less than a single MB per day.

Anyway, whatever the problem was, @Johnie solved it by putting offline the washing machine.