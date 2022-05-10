There are many companies in the technology sector that from time to time renew the market with new devices that continue the lines of their brands, even if in some specific cases there are some particularly important majors in this sense. This is the case with LGa company that also in the TV sector and monitors has managed to improve its presence on the market exponentially, offering many types of items, moving from both the gaming and professional sectors. Let’s talk about the monitor this time LG UltraWide 34WP75C we want to talk about in this review, after having had the opportunity to put our hands on the product in order to test it for a long time and with various uses.

Double possibility

As is normal in all fields of technology, it is not easy to make devices that embrace different areas, and with this LG UltraWide 34WP75C, as we want to deepen in this review, luckily the company did not want to take the longest step of the leg. In fact, we are talking about a device that could be replaced by more performing models in some specific areas both in the world of gaming and in that of professionalism, but which actually manages to find the right middle ground in order to allow users who juggle between both to enjoy an experience that is nothing short of excellent.

It is good to clarify it immediately, obtaining perfection in both changes with a single item is practically impossible, especially if you aim to want to contain the price as LG did with this device (find at this link the official product page on Amazon). However, the company has managed to find the right compromise that allows you to obtain an excellent experience in the field of gaming, albeit with some major limitations, with possibilities in the field of graphics and not only certainly not indifferent.

The “problem” of the device lies in the fact that it is aimed mainly at a target that does not play on consoles, since – unless it is a second monitor – consoles have trouble taking advantage of the 34-inch device’s 21: 9 ratioand despite a refresh rate of 160 Hzit is obviously not the best to play competitive titles with the LG UltraWide 34WP75C we talk about in this review.

Full of features

The type of panel chosen by the company, in order to opt for a budget solution, is the IT GOESwhich between its features and theHDR 10obviously not competing with solutions like OLED is able to make the user experience excellent for users, due to the limitations related to colors. The result, between HDR 10, QHD + resolution of 3440 × 1440, 1 ms And FreeSync is more than excellent, and in fact the device in question manages to be excellent for good or bad every area, also passing through particularly useful and rare features such as Dynamic Action Sync And Black Stabilizeruseful for action scenes and to better individualize enemies in various titles.

With the ability to be adjusted in height and curved appearance, however, the device presents itself as a truly exceptional desk companion, thanks also to the rather minimal design and adaptable to any environment, since it is also possible to adjust the height in order to obtain the best result. Through the controller located in the lower part and the company’s proprietary software it is possible to adjust the settings to optimally use the device according to your needs.

As far as the links are concerned, they are present two HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4, along with a 3.5mm jack and two USB 3.0 ports. Potentially it is possible to obtain excellent feedback simply thanks to the monitor audio, obviously not at the top since it is an integrated solution, but still more than good and able to return excellent feedback in various areas.

The various features do nothing but underline the versatility of the LG UltraWide 34WP75C detailed in this review, which tries to offer the best that can be done with the budget to which the company has aimed in order to make this solution versatile for various areas. . Obviously it remains to be considered that everything may not be optimal for users who play from consoles and aim for a monitor that can meet their expectations, given the lack of compatibility with most of the titles present.