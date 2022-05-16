LG Electronics unveiled three monitors and a speaker specifically designed for gamers, starting with the high refresh rate 4K display, LG UltraGear 27GP950. This 27 ”display has Ultra HD 4K resolution and Nano IPS panel with 1.07 billion colors, capable of delivering vivid and precise images. The IPS panel also features a 1 millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GtG) response time and has an overclocked 160Hz refresh rate. In addition, thanks to the HDMI 2.1 connection with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology it is possible to play in 4K with a refresh rate of 120Hz, making it perfect for use with next-gen consoles. LG UltraGear 27GP950 is also equipped with Sphere Lighting, which can synchronize the LED lights on the back of the monitor with the game sound and image. Gamers who prefer larger monitors can choose LG UltraGear 32GP850 with Quad HD resolution (2560×1440). Also equipped with Nano IPS technology with 1 millisecond response time (GtG), it is Nvidia G-Sync Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium certified, reducing tearing and stuttering. It also promises a 180Hz refresh rate (overclock) and accurate color reproduction with a wide color gamut covering 98% of the DCI-P3 color space.

Finally, the company has also thought of an even larger screen, LG UltraWide 34WP75C. The combination of the 21: 9 aspect ratio with the curved screen allows you to monitor several windows at the same time and gives a wide horizontal view during the game. In addition, it has two integrated 14W stereo speakers with MaxxAudio. The refresh rate is 160Hz and the 1 millisecond Motion Blur Reduction (MBR) response time reduces ghosting. It also boasts specific features for gaming, such as AMD FreeSync Premium technology, Dynamic Action Sync, which minimizes delay in images, and the Black Stabilizer, which guarantees maximum visibility even in the darkest scenes. LG has also thought about an audio solution for gamers, the LG UltraGear GP9 gaming speaker with LG’s proprietary 3D Gaming Sound technology, which integrates a head-related transfer function (HRTF) algorithm designed to customize audio based on the genre of video game. For example, in FPS mode, fans of first-person shooters will be able to perceive even the smallest movements, allowing them to spot an approaching enemy with greater timing and precision. The LG GP9 speaker can also be used for voice chats, allowing you to talk to other players without the need for dedicated headphones or microphones. This is possible thanks to the microphones built into the speaker, which use LG’s echo cancellation algorithm to distinguish the player’s voice from in-game sounds and background noises.