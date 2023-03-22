LG also announced the arrival in Italy some new ones gaming monitors of the line UltraGear OLEDavailable in 27 and 45 inch formats with a special offer reserved for those who pre-order via LG Online Shop by April 5th.
Users who book monitors, in fact, will be able to take advantage of one discount of a good 200€ compared to price recommended to the public, equal to €1799 for the 45-inch model, 45GR95QE, and €1099 for the 27-inch model, 27GR95QE.
The new monitors are equipped with an OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, a record response time of less than 0.03 milliseconds, self-illuminating pixels for superior image quality and incredible contrast and simply perfect color rendering in all situations.
LG UltraGear OLED Gaming 27GR95QE boasts a Quad HD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels), a 240Hz refresh rate, a response time of 0.03 milliseconds (GTG), a DCI-P3 color coverage of 98.5% and an anti-fog finish. -glare and low reflection which ensures a distraction-free experience regardless of the light conditions.
LG UltraGear OLED Gaming 45GR95QE it is instead the first 45-inch curved OLED monitor produced by LG for gaming, with a display in 21:9 format, WQHD resolution (3440 x 1440 pixels), 800R curvature, anti-glare and low reflection technology, low light emission blue, a contrast ratio of 1500000:1 and DCI-P3 color coverage of 98.5%, again with a frequency of 240 Hz and a response time of less than 0.03 milliseconds.
LG UltraGear OLED Gaming 27GR95QE data sheet
- Display Type: OLED (AGLR)
- Screen size: 27 inches
- Resolution: QHD (2560 x 1440)
- Color Range: DCI-P3 98.5%
- Contrast Ratio: 1500000:1
- Refresh rate: 240Hz
- Response times: 0.03ms GTG
- Curvature: no
- HDR: HDR10
- Connectivity: HDMI 2.1 x 2, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream x 2 Downstream, 4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X)
- Speaker: no
- Remote control: Yes
- Support: Tilt: -5º to +15º, Height: 110mm, Swivel: ±10º, Pivot: 90° (counterclockwise)
- Price: €1099
- Display Type: OLED (AGLR)
- Screen size: 45 inches
- Resolution: WQHD (3840 x 1440)
- Color range: DCI-P3 98.5%
- Contrast Ratio: 1500000:1
- Refresh rate: 240Hz
- Response times: 0.03ms GTG
- Curvature: 800r
- HDR: HDR10
- Connectivity: HDMI 2.1 x 2, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream x 2 Downstream, 4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X)
- Speaker: no
- Remote control: Yes
- Support: Tilt: -5º to +15º, Height: 110mm, Swivel: ±10º
- Price: 1799€
