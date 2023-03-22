LG also announced the arrival in Italy some new ones gaming monitors of the line UltraGear OLEDavailable in 27 and 45 inch formats with a special offer reserved for those who pre-order via LG Online Shop by April 5th.

Users who book monitors, in fact, will be able to take advantage of one discount of a good 200€ compared to price recommended to the public, equal to €1799 for the 45-inch model, 45GR95QE, and €1099 for the 27-inch model, 27GR95QE.

The new monitors are equipped with an OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, a record response time of less than 0.03 milliseconds, self-illuminating pixels for superior image quality and incredible contrast and simply perfect color rendering in all situations.

LG UltraGear OLED Gaming 27GR95QE

LG UltraGear OLED Gaming 27GR95QE boasts a Quad HD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels), a 240Hz refresh rate, a response time of 0.03 milliseconds (GTG), a DCI-P3 color coverage of 98.5% and an anti-fog finish. -glare and low reflection which ensures a distraction-free experience regardless of the light conditions.

LG UltraGear OLED Gaming 45GR95QE it is instead the first 45-inch curved OLED monitor produced by LG for gaming, with a display in 21:9 format, WQHD resolution (3440 x 1440 pixels), 800R curvature, anti-glare and low reflection technology, low light emission blue, a contrast ratio of 1500000:1 and DCI-P3 color coverage of 98.5%, again with a frequency of 240 Hz and a response time of less than 0.03 milliseconds.





LG UltraGear OLED Gaming 27GR95QE

LG UltraGear OLED Gaming 27GR95QE data sheet

Display Type: OLED (AGLR)

OLED (AGLR) Screen size: 27 inches

27 inches Resolution: QHD (2560 x 1440)

QHD (2560 x 1440) Color Range: DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5% Contrast Ratio: 1500000:1

1500000:1 Refresh rate: 240Hz

240Hz Response times: 0.03ms GTG

0.03ms GTG Curvature: no

no HDR: HDR10

HDR10 Connectivity: HDMI 2.1 x 2, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream x 2 Downstream, 4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X)

HDMI 2.1 x 2, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream x 2 Downstream, 4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X) Speaker: no

no Remote control: Yes

Yes Support: Tilt: -5º to +15º, Height: 110mm, Swivel: ±10º, Pivot: 90° (counterclockwise)

Tilt: -5º to +15º, Height: 110mm, Swivel: ±10º, Pivot: 90° (counterclockwise) Price: €1099





LG UltraGear OLED Gaming 45GR95QE