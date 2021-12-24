Available in Italy from October, the gaming speaker LG UltraGear GP9 is already available with a reduced price on Amazon, compared to the 499 euro list. The figure is not low, but the equipment is considerable among Quad DAC Hi-Fi Saber ES9038PRO, support for DTS Headphone: X, 7.1-channel virtual surround and 5-hour battery life, for use on the move.

Designed for gaming and to be used with any device or almost, even on the move, the LG speaker relies on a Quad DAC Hi-Fi high-end to ensure quality audio, adjustable thanks to custom profiles to accentuate the sound of enemies in a FPS or focus on spatial audio to enhance the audio performance of strategic, open world and so on. All this thanks to LG’s proprietary 3D Gaming Sound technology that uses an HRTF algorithm to improve directionality, amplitude and precision of the position of sounds.

The LG UltraGear GP9 speaker also looks at the aesthetics between aggressive design and RGB lighting

The purpose of the UltraGear speaker is to deliver precision gaming audio without the need for headphones, which is also evident from the integrated echo-canceling microphones. There is even support for technology DTS Headphone: X allowing you to enjoy 7.1 channel virtual surround sound with any headphone or headset. All in mobility and even wireless, thanks to the combination of battery and Bluetooth connectivity.

Stay tuned to our pages because the review of Multiplayer.it will soon arrive.

LG UltraGear GP9 datasheet