LG has recently enriched the market by presenting, only a few months back, a really interesting product, which is ready to improve the previous series of models of the colossus and offer excellent performance for an affordable price. We are talking specifically about a new monitor, or theLG UltraGear 32GP850 subject of this review, which presented itself both with the model that we had the opportunity to thoroughly test, and with the same 27-inch variant, obviously smaller and with a similar price in the face of equally similar technical specifications. Let’s find out in this review all the details on the device regarding the version from 32 inches, which could be at the price at which it is sold a great buy for many consumers.

32 inches and lots of potential

The monitor in question, which you can purchase through this link on the Amazon platform, it is in excellent condition since the unboxing process. With a box that is very reminiscent of the series UltraGear, just like the design of the monitor after all LG UltraGear 32GP850 of which we talk to you in this review, it is possible to proceed with the unboxing of the product, which comes with all proper wiring for correct connections and power supply. There is no risk that the item will accidentally end up being damaged, as it is well protected inside the packaging, rather easy to extract to proceed with the assembly and positioning for your workstation, whatever it is.

The device in question, in fact, as it is easy to notice right away, adapts a lot to the user’s needs. You want for a fully adjustable screen, even up to being turned vertically thanks to LG technology, you want for the attachment support VESA 100 x 100 which allows positioning sometimes even more comfortable, and is not present for all devices. We find a rather eye-catching design, with different uses of the red color well thought out in order to accompany the black skeleton. Once the monitor has been positioned, you can then proceed with the connections, since we find a series of rather well-thought-out ports: 2 HDMI 2.0 (with a maximum resolution of 2560 × 1440 and a refresh rate of 144Hz), 1 Display Port (2560 × 1440 with refresh rate going up to 180Hz), 2 USB 3.0 and finally the exit for 3.5mm headphones. The settings available for the panel are very complete, and these close the circle of customization with excellent results, you can access them through the classic lever at the bottom.

Moving on to technologies, here comes the highlight of the new LG jewel. In fact, we find the official compatibility to the G-Sync from NVIDIA, and al AMD FreeSync, and using a Display Port it can be accessed as mentioned above 180 Hz. Basically, it is in fact a device capable of offering images up to 165 fps, a slight leap forward compared to the classic 144, and thanks to the overclock you can increase everything to reach 180 instead. Obviously, we do not have a qualitative leap. comparable to what you see between 60 Hz and 144 Hz, but it is still a rather considerable leap forward, able to make a difference in-game if you deepen everything with a direct comparison.

Here is the Nano IPS technology

To provide excellent results for what concerns the visualization, we find the technology Nano IPS, also accompanied by the excellent ones Flicker-Free And Black Stabilizer, with a very minimal response time, as we are talking about 1 ms. Thanks to the stroboscopic backlighting there is no particularly annoying ghosting, which indeed in the game sessions, whether it is console or PC, does not actually get noticed that much, especially as regards the in-game actions more excited at high refresh rate.

There is also support forHDR 10, which obviously greatly improves the situation to raise it to excellent results. Although what was found is absolutely in line with the price of the product, however, we are not in front of a high-end level visualization, which, however, will hardly be able to disappoint users and indeed both on PC and on consoles (even next-gen) manages to hit the mark. It should also be emphasized that as regards the 32 inches, even more than the 27 where in reality the market is wider, the competition is very minimal, unless you want to opt for a panel with VA technology.