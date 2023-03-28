The Amazon Italy Spring 2023 offers continue and allow us to obtain many discounts on top-level products. An example is the offer for the monitor LG UltraGear 27 inch QHDscreen that is now sold at 16% discount. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

We recall that the Amazon Italy Spring 2023 offers they will be available until March 29, 2023, precisely until 11.59 pm. Obviously, for some products, it is possible that the promotion ends before this day and time, as the number of discount units available may run out. Our advice, therefore, is not to wait too long if you are interested in the product and if the price is right for you!

The discounted price of the product is €399.99, a figure lower than the recommended price of €479 and the historical low of the product. The monitor is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The LG UltraGear 27-inch QHD monitor it has a resolution of 2560×1440, 1ms response time, full compatibility with NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync and 165Hz frequency.