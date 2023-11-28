The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a LG 27GR93U UltraGear gaming monitor 27-inch in 4K and 144 Hz with HDMI 2.1. The reported discount is 7% compared to the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price for this product it is €517.53. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The LG 27GR93U UltraGear gaming monitor it is 27 inches with an IPS screen and a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160 (4K Ultra HD) with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz and HDR 400. It is compatible with G-Syn, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and has two HDMI 2.1 outputs with VRR support. It also has a Display Port 1.4 (DSC), three USB 3.0 and an audio output (Jack), as well as a VESA 100×100 connection. It also supports Screen Multitasking, Screen Split, Reader Mode (Low Blue-Light), Black Stabilizer, Dynamic Action Sync (DAS), Crosshair, Flicker Safe, Anti Glare.