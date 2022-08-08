LG presented two models of its Tone Free true wireless earphones: the top of the range focused on the immersive listening experience (Tone Free T90) and a model designed for sport thanks to a new ergonomic design (Tone Free fit TF8). Both new models in the LG Tone Free 2022 range take advantage of the features of Meridian’s Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP), which has long been a partner of LG. The Tone Free T90s have a new internal structure with wider drivers for deeper bass reproduction. The use of graphene, a lightweight material that reduces vibrations and at the same time improves audio quality, allows the T90s, according to LG, to produce a more balanced and clear sound. In addition, Meridian’s Perfect Balance technology allows for consistent tonal balance at any volume level. The T90s also improve the on-call experience thanks to the Voice Pickup Unit (VPU), a bone conduction sensor that detects the voice directly from the vibrations of the jaw, in order to minimize ambient noises while speaking to make communication clearer. with the interlocutor.

The TONE Free T90s support Dolby Head Tracking on all content and devices: this is a technology capable of calibrating the sound based on the movements of the head, both when playing music, movies or TV series and with video games . The headphones are equipped with a specially designed audio virtualizer by Dolby. In addition, the T90s support Snapdragon Sound 1, with an audio resolution of 24-bit / 96kHz. Active Noise Cancellation leverages a new, higher sample rate filter to more effectively cancel out external noise and a comprehensive noise detection algorithm to eliminate annoying backlash. The real-time optimizer, on the other hand, automatically adjusts the performance of the ANC by analyzing the actual position of the earphones in the ear via the internal microphone.

Tone Free fit TF8, on the other hand, is a new model specifically designed for sportsmen, made with Swivel Grip technology: by turning the earphone slightly, a special fin slips into the fold of the ear ensuring stability, because it does not put pressure on the ear canal. In addition, the Swivel Grip design also has slits to promote air circulation in the ear. The Tone Free fit TF8s have noise cancellation and, thanks to the IP67 certification, are resistant to rain, splashes, sweat and dust. LG has equipped both the T90 and TF8 with the charging case with UVnano, which uses ultraviolet light to sanitize the earphones, both the entire surface of the pads, and the inner mesh closest to the ear canal. The new models also adopt hypoallergenic ear tips to reduce the risk of skin irritation. Another feature common to the two models is the Plug & Wireless mode, which allows the charging case to be used as a Bluetooth transmitter: this year it has been enriched with a practical voice chat function ideal for calls or conversations between friends in phase of game. With the included USB-C to AUX cable, you can connect the case to your radio, treadmill, in-vehicle entertainment system, etc. to make Bluetooth even devices that aren’t. LG’s 2022 collection of true wireless Tone Free headphones will be available in major global markets, including Italy, starting in late August. Prices not yet announced.