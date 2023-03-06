LG Electronics two new Bluetooth speakers of the Xboom series: LG Xboom 360 XO3 and LG Xboom GO XG9Q, priced respectively at 299 euros and 549 euros. Xboom 360 XO3 offers omnidirectional audio thanks to its truncated cone shape and its three three-way speakers. XO3 spreads the sound 360° homogeneously thanks to the optimized structure of the reflector. The silk dome and glass-fibre and neodymium magnets improve sound clarity and precision, the dual passive radiator reduces irregular vibrations and decreases sound distortion while the dynamic optimizer delivers full-bodied bass even at low volumes. The speaker is also equipped with lights, with nine presets that visually enrich the listening. The battery life allows listening up to 20 hours on the move. The speaker can be connected to LG TVs with Bluetooth Surround Sound function to amplify the surround effect of the contents transmitted.

The Xboom GO XG9Q, on the other hand, is more powerful, with 80W which ensures a higher volume, while the two 4.5-inch woofers and the compression horn tweeter make the bass intense and the high frequencies clear. The Sound Boost button broadens the soundstage to make playback more powerful, while the Dynamic Bass Enhancer automatically processes the music to deliver clear listening even when the volume is turned down. It is also possible to customize the side lighting of the XG9Q by choosing from numerous color options and activate the Stage Light, a strobe light that recreates multicolored disco effects or lights up in time with music. Up to 24 hours of battery life, and IP67 water and dust resistance.