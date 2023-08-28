LG Electronics has announced for the Italian market two new gaming monitors of the UltraGear line: the new models – 27GR93U and 32GR93U offer Ultra HD 4K resolution (3840×2160), and are available in 27 and 32 inch variants. They also feature a refresh rate of up to 144Hz thanks to VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support and HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort connection, proving to be particularly suitable for consoles as well. The IPS panel also features a 1 millisecond (ms) Gray-to-Gray (GtG) response time that ensures responsive visuals. IPS technology also offers 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, for color fidelity also guaranteed by the VESA Display HDR standard. The Nvidia G-Sync Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium certifications ensure that the gaming experience is smoother: tearing and stuttering effects are in fact completely eliminated and the movement, even in the most dynamic high-resolution actions, is fluid. The new UltraGear models maintain the standard of comfort typical of the range, with a bezel-less design on three sides and Hexagon Lighting with purple lights on the back. It is then possible to adjust the monitor in height, inclination and pivot to ensure the right posture and maximum comfort even in the longest and most intense gaming sessions. The 27GR93U model is available as a preview on the LG Online Shop at a price of €529. The 32″ version (32GR93U) will instead be available from the end of September.