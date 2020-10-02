The LG Tone Free FN6 look like black twins of the AirPods Pro. The special thing about the in-ear headphones is a hygiene function in the charging case. In the test there was only one point to complain about.

LG Tone Free FN6 in the test: The secret of the true wireless in-ears is hidden in the charging socket

Wireless in-ears are now a fixture in the headphone market. The small plugs are great for on the go or for sporting activities. Outwardly, many manufacturers orientate themselves towards the Apple AirPods Pro.

The LG Tone Free FN6 look very similar to their role models, but their transport box hides a particularly clean extra. Which it is and whether the true wireless headphones also sound good, reveals “Computer picture” in the test.

Little athletes

The LG Tone Free FN6 are among the sealing in-ears, rubber attachments adapt to differently sized ear canals. They also ensure a comfortable hold in the ear. The manufacturer supplies two different attachment sizes for large and small ears.

During sporting activities such as jogging, the LG headphones also sat firmly in the ear and did not slip on the testers. Thanks to IPX4 certification (protected against splash water), the in-ears can easily cope with sweat.

However, due to the very sensitive touch surfaces on the sides of the LG Tone Free, operation is fiddly. The music always starts or pauses when the small plugs are adjusted. This is annoying, but the touch controls can be used in the free smartphone app “LG Tone Free” (for iOS and Android) also switch off.

Germ killer in the charging case

The round charging case is pleasantly compact and has a special feature. In the upper bulge there are small UV lights that, according to the manufacturer, kill 99.9 percent of the bacteria on the rubber attachments.

Germs react to the pocket solarium. Although this does not help against corona, according to LG it does against coli bacteria and staphylococci.

With two small UV lights in the charging case, the LG Tone Free FN6 promise more hygiene. Source: LG

LG has copied the trick from the food industry, where UV radiation is used to clean surfaces. The in-ears themselves run for 4:50 hours on one battery charge – which puts them in the midfield of current true wireless in-ears.

The quick charge function is good: after only 10 minutes they were almost half full in the test.

LG Tone Free FN6 in the sound test

LG also goes its own way when it comes to sound. The otherwise popular, but quickly annoying bass emphasis is left out here, the FN6 sound rather slim and with slightly accentuated mids. However, if the Tone Free do not sit optimally in the ear, they reproduce voices in a somewhat quacking manner.

It is therefore particularly worthwhile to take your time to find out which rubber attachments fit perfectly. They reward it with an extremely detailed and clear sound.

If the music fan also wants to hear something of his environment, he activates “Ambient Sound” in the app. The built-in microphones for the hands-free function then pass on ambient noise to the user. However, the FN6 are not capable of active noise canceling for electronic damping of outside noise.

Conclusion: With the Tone Free HBS-FN6, LG sends good in-ears with a pleasantly clear sound into the field. You can only complain about the fiddly controls on the sides of the plug. The special thing about the Tone Free are the small UV lights in the charging case that kill bacteria and thus ensure more hygiene.

Strengthen: clear sound, good quick charge function, UV cleaning

Weaknesses: fiddly operation

Test grade: good (2.4)