The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase the LG TONE Free DT90Q earphones with Dolby Atmos. The reported discount is 35% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price indicated by Amazon is €229. The current price is not the lowest ever for the platform, but the difference is only two euros. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The LG TONE Free DT90Q earphones they use Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head Tracking to ensure spatial sound, with also active noise cancellation. They then take advantage of UVnano+ technology which sanitizes the earphones with ultraviolet rays when you place them in the case. The battery promises up to 9 hours of use and 29 hours using the case: charging time is less than an hour. You can pair up to 5 devices with these earphones with Multi-pairing.