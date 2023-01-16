LG Electronics’ new UltraGear gaming monitor has been named the official display of the 2023 EMEA League of Legends Championship. The new monitor will make its debut during the upcoming LEC season, which kicks off this weekend, supporting players from the best teams on the continent as they battle it out for tournament prizes. Designed for competitive esports, the new LG UltraGear gaming monitor features a 24.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display with a 360Hz refresh rate and 1ms GtG response time. The performance of LG’s new gaming display is boosted by the integration of Nvidia G-Sync technology, which reduces tearing for smooth gaming action, and the integration of Nvidia Reflex, which helps reduce the latency of the click-to-display for finer control of the action on the screen.

As part of the partnership with the LEC, LG will be supplying its UltraGear monitors to the pro league from 2022. In particular, the 25GR75FG monitor has been adopted by the LEC for the 2023 season which will take place in a new format that combines Europe, Turkey and the CIS with the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) in a single competition. Optimized for esports, the 25GR75FG has been improved over its predecessor thanks to feedback from players at the LEC. “LG is excited to introduce the 25GR75FG at the upcoming LEC 2023,” said Seo Young-jae, head of IT business unit at LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “Our incredible high-performance display will be at the center of the action as the best teams in the EMEA region battle it out for the win. LG UltraGear will continue to support the LEC and help grow esports around the world.”