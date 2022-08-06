LG is a well-known brand, you could probably own a branded appliance or TV. You have to know, however, that a few years ago the company also produced Android devices that were really not bad. I myself at the time of Iphone 5 owned an LG and still today I miss it.

Either way, after the withdrawal from Android, today we are here to tell you about the return to the sector as regards a type of devicAnd. If you are curious, stay with us and you will certainly not be disappointed!

LG, is there still hope for Android?

LG has been withdrawn from the Android world for years now. however, there is great news that we want to bring you back. The company has launched a tablet, called Ultra Tab without infamy and without praisehere are the specifications:

10.35 ″ IPS LCD display, 2,000 x 1,200 pixel resolution, 5: 3 ratio, 60 Hz refresh

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

4 GB of RAM

64 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD

Rear camera: 8 MP, autofocus

Front camera: 5 MP

Battery: 27.1 Wh

Dimensions: 247.6 x 157.3 x 7.1 mm

OS: Android 12

Unfortunately, however, the device is available for the moment only in South Korea and costs 426,000 won, or about 320 €.

In short, you could have pushed a little more on the hardware given the price and the name is apt to say the least if we were to base ourselves on the specifications. In any case, we will certainly keep you updated in case this tablet also arrives in Italy!