With the intention of adding volume to the congested column of the mid-range, LG has just renew the three models that float in these waters. These are the K61, K51S and K41S.

This series of smartphones stand out for offering functions only seen in premium models, like quad cameras with artificial intelligence and screen that exceeds 6 inches.

The three teams of the new K Series offer a matrix of 4 rear cameras consisting of a high resolution main camera, wide angle lens, depth sensor and a macro lens that allows close-up photos to be taken with high quality details even when the user focuses on the subject at a short distance.

The new models add the Artificial Intelligence (AI CAM) function in their cameras, which allows get optimized images without using filters.

The most ambitious is the LG K61, whose main lens reaches 48MP. Includes Quad-cell technology

La Al CAM analyze objects or people on the screen, offering 8 different capture modes (pet, sunrise, sunset, food, person, landscape, flower and city) and also optimizes the colors of the photos taken by the smartphone.

The entire range is equipped with a long-lasting battery reaching 4,000 mAh, which allows about 12 hours of autonomy with at least two functions (data and Bluetooth, for example) turned on.

Like the previous K series, these models feature DTS X: 3D Sound for more realistic and immersive sound.

What’s more, present military certification – MIL-STD-810G grade- guaranteeing its best performance against high and low temperatures, thermal shock, humidity, vibration and above all, falls. And while they are not unbreakable, they stand up to tougher blows.

LGK61

The most ambitious is the LG K61, whose main lens reaches 48M. It includes Quad-cell technology that achieves 4 times larger pixels, more light ingress and less visual noise, improving the quality of photos even in low-light scenarios.

As for the display, is 6.53 inches in a cinematic format, with Full HD + resolution (2,340 by 1,080 pixels) and super sharp 19.5: 9 aspect ratio.

Regarding the appearance, the cover material is polycarbonate, the edges are rounded and the color is titanium shiny give the whole an attractive look. The bezels surrounding the mobile are thinner to enhance the immersive viewing experience.

The back remains completely smooth, except for the presence of the fingerprint reader, the LG logo and the four camera sensors, which are housed in a horizontal module next to the flash.

That fingerprint sensor it is quite effective in recognizing the index finger, although it takes a while to unlock the phone.

“From LG we continue to bet on the mid-range because we see a great response from users who year after year continue to choose the update of the K Series”, indicates Sergio Jung, mobile product manager of LG Argentina.

The first to go on sale is the K51S, which fetches $ 29,499. The other two models, the K61 and K41S, will go on sale in April and their pricing has not yet been defined.