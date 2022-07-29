LG Electronics recorded sales of KRW 19.5 trillion in the second quarter of 2022, up 15% over the same period a year earlier. Operating profit for the second quarter, on the other hand, was KRW 792.2 billion, 12 percent lower than in 2021 due to supply chain challenges and higher logistics costs. LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company recorded KRW 8.07 trillion in the second quarter and is the first time a single division has managed to exceed KRW 8 trillion in a single quarter. The operating profit was KRW 432.2 billion. Revenues were up 18 percent compared to the second quarter of last year, especially thanks to increasing sales in strategic areas of North America or Latin America, of premium appliances and new product categories, such as hygiene-based products. on steam technology. The division aims to continue this phase of momentum by improving the competitiveness of its premium solutions and strengthening the offer of mass market products.

LG Home Entertainment Company reported revenues of KRW 3.46 trillion in the second quarter, with an operating loss of KRW 18.9 billion reflecting increased marketing investments in response to intensifying market conditions. LG’s strategy for home entertainment will focus on more effective management of marketing spend and growth of the premium TV segment, particularly during peak periods such as the FIFA World Cup and holiday periods. LG Vehicle component Solutions Company achieved second quarter sales of KRW 2.03 trillion, a 19 percent increase over the same period of 2021, making the business unit profitable for the first time. LG achieved significantly higher sales by proactively responding to the growing demand from automakers with efficient supply chain management. LG Business Solutions Company reported solid second quarter revenue of KRW 1.54 trillion with operating profit of KRW 14.3 billion. Revenue increased 19 percent from last year, largely thanks to the recovery of the B2B segment.