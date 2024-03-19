There Amazon Spring Deals Festival has started and many very interesting promotions are now available, in multiple product categories. Among the offers, we highlight the LG QNED 43'', currently on sale at €399 instead of €649. Find the product at this address or via the box below.
The current price it is excellent and is available on Amazon Italy, where the product is sold and shipped directly by them.
The LG QNED 43″ TV
There LG QNED 43'' is a 4K Smart TV with Quantum Dot NanoCell technology, powered by the α5 Gen6 processor. It offers features like Filmmaker Mode, Game Optimizer, Alexa integration, Wi-Fi connectivity, and webOS 23 operating system, and also includes a pointer remote for easy navigation.
If you're looking for a high-quality Smart TV with great value for money, the LG QNED 43'' could be the perfect choice for you during this Spring Deals Festival promotion on Amazon.
#QNED #sale #Amazon #Spring #Offers #Festival
Leave a Reply