LG has launched its latest budget smartphone LG Q31. The company has just introduced the phone in its domestic market South Korea. LG Q31 has features like MediaTek Helio P22 processor, 3 GB RAM. Dual rear cameras have been provided in the phone. A separate Google Assistant button has also been provided in this LG phone.The new LG Q31 is priced at around Rs 13,200. Sales of the phone will begin in South Korea from September 25. The handset has been launched in single metallic silver color. At present, there is no information about the availability of phones in other markets outside South Korea.

LG Q31: specifications

Speaking of specifications, LG Q31 has a 5.7-inch HD + display. This phone has a 2 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 MT6762 processor. The phone has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB inbuilt storage. Storage can be increased up to 2 TB via microSD card.

Talking about photos and videos, LG Q31 has two cameras on the rear. The phone has 13 megapixel primary and 5 megapixel wide-angle secondary lens on the rear. The handset has a 5 megapixel camera on the front, which is located in the U shape notch.

A 3000mAh battery has been given to power the LG Q31. The phone has connectivity features like Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C port. The phone has a separate button for Google Assistant on the side. This LG phone comes with military grade MIL-STD 810G protection. The dimensions of the phone are 147.9×71.0x8.7 millimeters and weighing 145 grams.