LG Electronics presented the new line of monitors gaming LG UltraGear OLEDwhich is enriched with numerous models with various features and mainly dedicated to use with video games.
In particular, the new range includes the expected monitor 32-inch 4K (32GS95UE) with Dual-Hz, which allows you to go from 4K (3,840 x 2,160) at 240 Hz to Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) at 480 Hz with a simple click. This new feature allows you to instantly apply the optimal combination of screen resolution and refresh rate based on the type of game you are playing, directly from the joystick.
The new 32″ UltraGear OLED also offers a response time of 0.03 ms (GtG), which adds to the excellent color rendering given by the OLED display. The design and audio have also been designed to guarantee maximum performance. 'immersiveness.
The design is particular, being frameless on 4 sides and offering full screen viewing. Pixel Sound technology and the front audio system that integrates two woofers and support for DTS Virtual:X also create a great solution for audio.
LG OLED 34GS95QE and 39GS95QE they are the 34 and 39 inch displays respectively: winners of the CES 2024 Innovation Award, they are characterized by 800R curved OLED screens, with a 21:9 cinema format and UltraWide Quad HD resolution (3,440 x 1,440).
The design here too is frameless on 4 sides and the Anti-Glare & Low Reflection coating ensure immersion and comfort while the refresh rate of 240 Hz and the response time of 0.03 ms (GtG) ensure an experience of Fluid and super responsive gameplay.
From the point of view of designthe monitors adopt the Unity Hexagonal system which combines elegant aesthetics with efficient cable management and the thin “L” support, introduced this year, allows you to adjust inclination, height and rotation in a particularly convenient way.
LG OLED 45GS95QE, 45GS96QB and 27GS95QE represent the new line of 45 and 27 inch UltraGear OLED monitors, characterized by a high refresh rate and fast response times. All three models are VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified and offer high-brightness displays with rich, deep blacks and crisp detail even in the darkest gaming environments.
