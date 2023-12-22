LG Electronics presented the new line of monitors gaming LG UltraGear OLEDwhich is enriched with numerous models with various features and mainly dedicated to use with video games.

In particular, the new range includes the expected monitor 32-inch 4K (32GS95UE) with Dual-Hz, which allows you to go from 4K (3,840 x 2,160) at 240 Hz to Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) at 480 Hz with a simple click. This new feature allows you to instantly apply the optimal combination of screen resolution and refresh rate based on the type of game you are playing, directly from the joystick.

The new 32″ UltraGear OLED also offers a response time of 0.03 ms (GtG), which adds to the excellent color rendering given by the OLED display. The design and audio have also been designed to guarantee maximum performance. 'immersiveness.