At the moment, the CES 2023, fair in which many companies present different technological advances that are normally destined to become products that are eventually going to be sold. Among the exhibitors is LGa company that presented some of its new state-of-the-art televisions.

The company has bet a bit with artificial intelligence in its new line presented as M, Z3, G3 and C3 OLED evo. The strongest achievement that this range of products carries with it is the ability to play content without using HDMI cables, Cable from the provider company or antennas that must be connected to a coaxial input.

LG ZeroConnect, allows users to connect their respective cables to a master box with HDMI, USB and Ethernet ports and send the signal to the TV, thus leaving the screen totally free of a dangling aesthetic. Even so, the distance from the master box cannot be too far, otherwise the signal will be lost in a matter of seconds.

Televisions arrive with a new processor called Alpha9 AI Gen6, which allows the devices to handle the image more efficiently. It has more brightness, color precision, which is assisted by artificial intelligence. In addition, in the gaming part it is promised that the delay will be less, this despite the fact that the HDMI part is still used.

There is no release date for the televisions yet, but it will be in 2023.

Via: LG CES

Editor’s note: Boy, technology continues to grow year after year, if I could I would definitely buy that TV, since connecting so many consoles makes the back look like a nest of cables. Hopefully one day they will come to this side of the world.