LG Electronics has announced the availability in Italy of the new TV collection 2022, presented last January at CES in Las Vegas. This year the Korean company is focusing on premium OLED evo and QNED technologies, and on the wide range of thumb drives and design options. This year’s OLED evo technology arrives on both the G2 and C2 series. OLED evo comes from the synergy between the new α9 Gen 5 processor, the OLED panel and the proprietary webOS operating system. In addition, this year LG introduced the Brightness Booster Max for the G2 series and Brightness Booster for the C2 series, technologies that allow you to achieve brightness 30 percent and 20 percent higher respectively than a traditional LG OLED. The new processor leverages deep learning to improve upscaling performance and give images three-dimensional depth by highlighting foreground versus background elements. The α9 Gen 5 processor also introduces the AI ​​Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro function which allows you to adapt the brightness of the contents to what the panel is actually capable of expressing, processing the mapping of tones on over 5,000 distinct areas within each frame. LG OLED TVs adopt Dolby Vision IQ technology with Precision Detail which harnesses the potential of Dolby Vision content, and Dolby Atmos sound via their speaker system.

Furthermore, for those who love to use OLED evo TVs for immersive gaming sessions, The Game Optimizer menu gives you access to the new Dark Room mode, which adjusts the brightness of the screen to improve the experience when playing with the lights off. This feature is one of those designed specifically for video games, along with support for all major variable refresh technologies (VRR, NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD Free Sync) on 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, reduced input lag and compatibility with Dolby Vision for Gaming in 4K at 120fps. The available formats are 48, 55, 65, 77 and 83 inches, also with the new 42-inch format. While the G2 series, with the Gallery Design that allows you to mount the TV flush with the wall thanks to the zero-gap bracket included, will be available in 55, 65, 77 and 83 inch sizes in addition to the new 97 inch, arriving in the second half of the ‘year. The B2 series, available in 55, 65 and 77 inch models, and the A2 series, with 48, 55, 65 and 77 inch models, complete the OLED 2022 collection. Finally, LG also confirms LG OLED TV Z2, the only 8K OLED TV available on the market, available in 88 and 77 inch sizes, updated with the new α9 Gen 5 8K processor and gaming functionality. The TVs have been certified by Intertek with 100 percent color fidelity and color volume and by UL for flicker-free.

As well as the OLED 2022 collection, the LG QNED 2022 TV range is also expanding with different series: the QNED99 with mini LED, Precision Dimmin Pro + and 8K resolution, the QNED91 with mini LED and Precision Dimmin Pro, the QNED87 series with mini LED and Precision Dimming and the QNED82 series. Available as early as April, the QNED91, QNED87 and QNED82 series offer total immersion with models from 50 inches up to 86. All LG 2022 TVs are equipped with the proprietary webOS 22 operating system, the latest version of LG’s smart TV platform that offers a host of new customization options, including user profiles, voice assistant even when the screen is off, splitscreen for two apps with simultaneous content, and parental control . The TVs of the 2022 range are already available.