LG has announced the availability in Italy of OLED Flex, the OLED TV with variable curvature, available only online at a price of 2,999 euros. OLED Flex has a 42-inch flexible screen that can go from flat to curved up to 900R, with 20 levels of adjustment available. The user can memorize three presets, in order to switch from one to the other quickly with a click on the appropriate button on the remote control, or set the curvature to one’s liking with manual adjustment. The display has several features suitable for video games: a response time of 0.1ms, very low input lag, support for Dolby Vision for games in 4K at 120Hz and 4 HDMI inputs at 48Gbps with VRR as per HDMI 2.1 specification. Like other evo OLED TVs, LG’s foldable TV is compatible with G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium. Thanks to the built-in echo-cancelling microphone and 40W front speaker system, you can communicate while playing without using headphones. The size of the images on the screen can be reduced to 32” or 27” depending on your preferences or the type of game, the screen can be adjusted in height and tilt and, on the back, is equipped with RGB LEDs to give a tone to the game environment based on the images or sounds played.