LG has announced that starting today, January 18, 2023, the screen with variable curvature LG OLED Flex is available on the LG Online Shop at a suggested retail price of 2,999 euros.

You can find LG OLED Flex to this address. This LG TV offers curvature up to 900R with a 42-inch screen, with support for VRR via HDMI 2.1 for gaming in 4K and 120Hz. It also supports G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium. It has a built-in microphone with echo cancellation and a 40W front speaker system.

LG also shared a official statementwhich we report in its entirety below: “After admiring it last autumn on the occasion of IFA and Milan Games Week, immersive gaming lovers can finally buy the new LG TV model, until now only available in pre-order.”

“The uniqueness of LG OLED Flex lies in its flexible 42-inch screen that can go from flat to curved up to 900R, with 20 levels of adjustment available. The user can memorize 3 presets, in order to switch from one to the other quickly with a click on the appropriate button on the remote control, or set the curvature to your liking with manual adjustment, for total immersion in the action.”

“LG OLED Flex also offers the ideal features for those who love to play: a response time of 0.1ms, very low input lag, support for Dolby Vision for games in 4K at 120Hz and 4 HDMI inputs at 48Gbps with VRR as per HDMI specification 2.1. Like other OLED evo TVs, LG’s foldable TV is compatible with G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium, ensuring smooth gaming sessions without tearing or stuttering. In addition, thanks to the built-in microphone with echo cancellation and the 40W front speaker system, you can use the communication with your friends while playing without using headphones.”

“The level of personalization of the user experience is another unique feature of LG OLED Flex: the size of the images on the screen can be reduced to 32” or 27” depending on the preferences or the type of game, the screen can be adjusted in height and inclination and, on the back, is equipped with RGB LEDs to give a tone to the gaming environment based on the images or sounds reproduced.“