THE televisions of the line LG OLED evo G3 also arrive in Italy, with prices and features officers announced by the Korean company. Available on the LG Online Shop and in the best electronics stores, the 83-, 77-, 65- and 55-inch models can be purchased for €6499, €5199, €3599 and €2599 respectively.

LG OLED evo G3 is the ideal TV for the whole family, thanks to its exceptional brightness70% higher than previous LG OLEDs thanks to Brightness Booster Max technology, which controls light optimally. Furthermore, the Super Anti Reflective treatment reduces reflections on the screen, making the evo G3 OLED TV suitable for any home environment, even the brightest ones.

The new 4K α9 Gen6 processor with AI ensures faithful reproduction of colors and details, using deep learning algorithms to improve image quality and increase the effect of immersion and involvement.

For example, the OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro feature provides greater sharpness of detail in the brightest or darkest areas, applying dynamic mapping on 20,000 blocks of each individual image; the HDR Expression Enhancer emphasizes and optimizes the rendering of the most important objects in the scene, giving them more definition and three-dimensionality.

The α9 Gen6 processor with AI also supports the AI ​​Sound Pro feature, which creates virtual 9.1.2-channel surround sound from the TV’s built-in speakers.

The G3 model of OLED TVs has a One Wall design that makes it unique: thanks to an included bracket that merges with the TV, it can be installed flush with the wall and create an effect of elegance and style in any environment. In addition, the G3 series offers a better user experience thanks to a new user interface of the webOS23 operating system that makes content navigation easier and more fluid.

The new interface features Quick Cards, tabs that group the most important apps for each category (Home Office, Gaming, Music, Sport and IoT) and a content recommendation organized into tabs, which makes them faster to find. The right-click menu has also been revamped to be easier and faster to change advanced settings.