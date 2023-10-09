Promotions have begun Prime Offers Festival and this means that there are many discounts ready for you on Amazon Italy. One of the products to grab immediately is the LG OLED evo 4K TV available in various sizes. The price on offer varies depending on the inch. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it varies depending on the inches, and the discount is more valid on the 55″ size compared to smaller TVs. The current price is among the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Evo OLED TV of the C3 series with α9 Gen6 synergistic processor is one of the best TVs in terms of quality, especially for gaming. With support for all the technologies linked to the new consoles, this TV is compatible with 4K resolution up to 120fps on 4 HDMI 2.1 @48Gbps ports, opening up to technologies such as VRR, NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync.