There Amazon Spring Deals Festival is underway and many very interesting promotions are now available, in multiple product categories. For example, we point out that the LG OLED evo 48 smart TV it is now on sale at €958.99, compared to a median price of €1,095. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The current price it is the lowest ever on Amazon Italy and the product is sold and shipped directly by the e-commerce giant.