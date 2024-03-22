There Amazon Spring Deals Festival is underway and many very interesting promotions are now available, in multiple product categories. For example, we point out that the LG OLED evo 48 smart TV it is now on sale at €958.99, compared to a median price of €1,095. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The current price it is the lowest ever on Amazon Italy and the product is sold and shipped directly by the e-commerce giant.
LG OLED evo 48 Smart TV
There LG OLED evo 48 smart TV It is the 2023 OLED48C34LA model, C3 series. It features an α9 GEN6 processor with AI with dynamic tone mapping at 20,000 zones per frame. Supports Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos.
Designed for video gamers, this screen allows you to use consoles at 4K and 120 FPS with VRR and Dolby Vision. It has four HDMI 2.1 ports. The remote control is pointer and supports voice commands. It also has a specific interface for gaming settings.
