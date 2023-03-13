LG announced i official prices in Italy for the new series of C3 Series OLED TVsdestined to be the new reference points for home OLED displays also on the video game front, given the excellent results achieved by the previous series of the same company.

Before moving on to the list, it must be premised that we are dealing with the prices of launch price list of new televisions, which are not yet available but are currently in pre-order, with a launch scheduled for March 24, 2023. For this reason they appear rather high, considering that within a few months they will probably settle on decidedly more affordable quotas. So let’s see the prices of the new models:

LG OLED evo C3 42 inch – TBA

LG OLED evo C3 48 inches – €1,699

LG OLED evo C3 55 inches – €2,099

LG OLED evo C3 65 inches – € 2,899

LG OLED evo C3 77 inches – €4,199

LG OLED evo C3 83 inches – € 5,499

Those who pre-order by March 24 will be able to participate in the promotion organized by LG, which also allows you to get the SC9S soundbarspecially designed for the new line of LG TVs, with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and WOWCAST.

LG OLED C3, the new design of the 2023 models

The soundbar would cost 999 euros but can be purchased in a bundle with the 55-inch for 2598 euros and with the 65-inch for 3199 euros.

For comparison, these were the introductory prices of the previous series in 2022:

OLED42C24LA (42″): 1,399 euros

OLED48C24LA (48″): 1,699 euros

OLED55C24LA (55″): 2,099 euros

OLED65C24LA (65″): 2,999 euros

OLED77C24LA (77″): 3,499 euros

OLED83C24LA (83″): 5,499 euros

The prices are therefore quite aligned, with 100 euros less for the 65-inch and the strange variation of 700 euros more for the 77-inch. Given the trend, it is possible that the 42-inch C3, yet to be announced, may also have a price similar to the previous one, ie around 1,399 euros.

As previously mentioned, it must be considered that these are the initial list prices, which are likely to change significantly over the months and during the period of promotions and special discounts.

The C3 OLED series largely incorporates the characteristics of the 2022 C2 series, does not mount the new MLA panel of the G3 series but gets the new α9 AI Gen6 processor, which allows some evolutions in terms of image processing, in addition to the new WebOS operating system version.