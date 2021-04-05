South Korean company LG has officially announced the termination of the production of smartphones. This on Monday, April 5, reported on website the largest manufacturer of consumer electronics and home appliances.

The corresponding decision was made by the board of directors. “LG’s exit from the highly competitive mobile phone sector will allow the company to focus its resources on growth areas such as electric vehicle components, connected devices, smart homes, robotics, artificial intelligence and business solutions, and platforms and services,” the statement said.

Released LG phones will continue to be available for sale. The company will continue to provide service support and software updates to customers for existing mobile products for a specified period of time, which varies by region. LG has pledged to partner with suppliers and business partners throughout the shutdown of the mobile phone business.

Unofficial information about LG’s refusal to release smartphones was published on April 1. Manufacturing employees will retain their jobs at the company and will be relocated to a home appliance factory in Changwon City.

The first reports that the Korean corporation would stop producing phones and other similar equipment appeared at the end of February. Then it became known that LG could not find a buyer for its smartphone division and intends to go out of business.