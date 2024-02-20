LG Electronics Italia expands its business by focusing on the Energy Storage and electric vehicle charging sector. The company will in fact introduce new technologies based on sustainability and energy efficiency which will enrich its commercial offer. These will therefore be energy storage systems (ESS – Energy Storage System) and battery chargers for electric vehicles.

New technologies

The new division will enrich LG Electronics' B2B commercial offering by introducing systems of energy storage (ESS – Energy Storage System) e battery charger for electric vehicles (EVC – Electric Vehicle Charger). He will be at the head of the new sector for the Italian market Alessandro MarinosciESS Sales Engineer at LG Electronics.

The objectives of LG Electronics

The choice to introduce these product categories also in Italy is in line with the vision of global CEO William Cho, who he identified electrification as one of the strategic assets on which the company must focus for medium-long term growth. This direction has been traced for some time in the path of LG, which in fact develops highly energy efficient products capable of exploiting renewable sources, such as the THERMA V air-water heat pumps, with the aim of offering an ecosystem complete technology with low environmental impact.

Path

The sustainable home concept presented at IFA 2023, lo Smart Cottage, goes precisely in this direction, proposing an energy-independent housing model thanks to an ESS capable of distributing energy to all the appliances in the house. Among the first solutions to be introduced in Italy are the ESS HOME three-phase single-phase storage systems, the solution with hybrid inverter and modular cylindrical cell batteries, which offers high performance, safety and direct connectivity with heat pumps and other household appliances LG. With the introduction of ESS HOME, LG completes its technological offer for intelligent energy management in the home, allowing you to create an efficient system of energy production, exploitation and storage that can be easily managed thanks to the LG ThinQ app .