LG Electronics has announced the availability of the LG OLED evo G3 in Italy, after unveiling it in January at CES 2023. The G3 series of the LG OLED evo range is available in four sizes of 83, 77, 65 and 55 inches at a price recommended to the public of 6,499 euros for the 83-inch, 5,199 euros for the 77-inch, 3,599 for the 65-inch and 2,599 euros for the 55-inch. Thanks to the light control architecture, the Brightness Booster Max, LG OLED evo G3 offers 70% more brightness than a traditional LG OLED TV. The new 4K α9 Gen6 processor with AI manages the reproduction of colors and details by leveraging technologies based on deep learning to refine image reproduction and increase the sense of immersion and immersion. The α9 Gen6 processor with AI also powers AI Sound Pro, with virtual 9.1.2-channel surround sound played from the TV’s built-in speakers. The One Wall design allows you to mount the TV flush with the wall thanks to the included bracket that integrates seamlessly into the TV.