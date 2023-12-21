LG Electronics recently launched its new line of UltraGear OLED gaming monitors. This series, updated with different models, aims to provide an immersive and engaging gaming experience for enthusiasts. Among the new features, the 32-inch 4K monitor (model 32GS95UE) equipped with the Dual-Hz function stands out, together with the 39-inch (39GS95QE) and 34-inch (34GS95QE) models which feature ultra-wide curved screens. The 32GS95UE model introduces an innovative feature to the world of gaming monitors: Dual-Hz technology. This feature allows users to quickly switch between 4K resolution at 240 Hz and Full HD at 480 Hz. This flexibility is particularly beneficial for adapting resolution and refresh rate based on game genre, optimizing the experience for both 'action than for narrative ones.

Beyond that, the 32-inch monitor boasts a response time of 0.03 ms, helping to reduce motion blur and improving visual clarity. Thanks to OLED technology, the monitor offers superior color and contrast quality, further enriching the gaming experience. The monitor's design has been designed to increase immersion, with reduced bezels and an advanced audio system that includes two woofers and supports DTS Virtual:X, offering three-dimensional sound. The 34- and 39-inch models (34GS95QE and 39GS95QE) provide an immersive gaming experience thanks to their curved OLED screens and UltraWide Quad HD resolution. These monitors received recognition at the CES 2024 Innovation Award and feature an elegant and functional design, with thin bezels and an anti-glare coating. The 240Hz refresh rate and fast response time ensure smooth and responsive gameplay.

The 2024 UltraGear OLED line expands with the 45-inch and 27-inch models (45GS95QE, 45GS96QB and 27GS95QE), all VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified. These monitors offer high-quality images with intense colors and sharp details, even in ax game. The 45-inch 45GS96QB is ideal for a total gaming experience, with its curved OLED display and built-in speakers. For those with less space, the 27GS95QE model with its flat 27-inch OLED display represents an optimal solution.