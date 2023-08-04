LG Electronics announced the world’s first wireless OLED TV, the 97-inch LG Signature OLED M (model 97M3) with Zero Connect Box, available today in South Korea and arriving later this year in other countries. key markets including Europe and North America. The Zero Connect box is the heart of the new solution designed by LG. It is a separate device that sends video and audio signals to the screen completely wirelessly. The user can place it up to 10 meters away from the screen, to enjoy an immersive viewing experience while keeping the environment perfectly tidy. The LG SIGNATURE OLED M screen is therefore completely free of cables, except for the power cable. The wireless installation has been designed for those who want to connect devices and peripherals, such as game consoles and set-top boxes, but also digital terrestrial or satellite cables to the television, avoiding the formation of skeins of cables that get knotted behind to the screen. In fact, the Zero Connect box houses all the typical connections of a TV, such as the HDMI 2.1, USB and LAN ports, as well as the RF and Bluetooth connections, simplifying the connection of the various devices. To ensure smooth transmission of images and sound, LG has developed a proprietary technology capable of sending large amounts of data up to 3 times faster than the current Wi-Fi 6E standard. Features that allow the Zero Connect box to also support signals such as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In addition, the box identifies the optimal signal transmission path and has a built-in antenna that can be adjusted according to the position of the screen. The new 97-inch TV will soon be joined by new models in 83 and 77-inch sizes with the same features.