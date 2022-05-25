LG Electronics has announced the launch of the new collection of UltraGear video game monitors with the 32GQ950, 32GQ850 and 48GQ900 models. The 32GQ950 features a 4K resolution Nano IPS display with Polarizer Advanced True Wide (ATW) technology, while the 32GQ850 model features a Nano IPS Quad HD display with ATW and a 240Hz refresh rate (260Hz overclocked). The new range also welcomes the 48GQ900 model with OLED technology. LG 2022 monitors deliver the latest HDMI 2.1 connectivity, enabling features such as variable refresh rate (VRR) and fast 4K gaming support on next-generation PCs and consoles. Additionally, the two 32 ” models offer advanced Nano IPS 1ms Gray-to-Gray (GtG) display technology, while the 48GQ900 model has an LG OLED panel with 0.1ms response time. The 48GQ900 model is the company’s first gaming OLED, boasting a refresh rate of 120Hz (138Hz in overclocking), a response time of 0.1ms, and an entirely borderless design. It features an Anti-Glare (Low-Reflection) coating that helps reduce visual distractions. In addition, the 48GQ900 is also equipped with a remote control specifically designed for greater gaming convenience. The new UltraGear gaming monitors will be available starting this month in Japan and, thereafter, in key markets of North America, Europe and Asia. In Italy they will be available from the end of the summer.