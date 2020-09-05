LG is about to launch a new budget smartphone LG K52 for its users. Tipster Evan Blass has shared a new render of this upcoming smartphone, which reveals the design of the phone. According to the leaked render, the quad camera design has been given in the rear with a punch hole design display in the phone. The two handsets seen in the render are of blue and white color.Plastic finish and curved display will be seen in the rear panel of the phone. At the same time, the punch-hole given on the front panel of the phone is present in the center. Looking at the photo, it is believed that this phone works on the LG UX based on Android 10 OS. The camera module in the left side on the back panel of the phone is in the rectangular shape. It has four cameras with large size LED flash.

Currently no information about specifications

The volume rocker of the phone is given in the left side and the power key is present in the right side. Nothing can be said about whether the fingerprint reader is given in-built in the phone’s power button. There is no information about the specifications of the phone yet.

Can be launched soon

In the shared render, the date of September 1 is shown on the phone screen which has passed. In such a situation, it is now expected that this LG phone will soon enter the market. According to another news related to the new phone, LG is going to launch its LG Wing smartphone on 14 September. It is being told that this device has a secondary rotating display. The company can launch this phone with a price tag of $ 1000.