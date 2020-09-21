The LG K42 smartphone has been launched in Central America and the Caribbean region. This rugged handset from LG comes with the MIL-STD-810G certificate and a pattern is made on its rear panel. LG’s 42 has 64 GB inbuilt storage and a separate button for Google Assistant.The price and availability of LG’s 42 are not yet known. Apart from this, there is no information about the launch of the phone in other markets right now. The phone has been introduced in green and gray color.

LG K42: specifications

According to the LG Central America and Caribbean site, LG’s 42 has a 6.6-inch HD + hole-punch display. There is a cutout in the center of the screen. The handset has a Helio P22 processor. RAM is 3 GB and inbuilt storage is 64 GB. Storage can be increased via microSD card. The phone runs on Android 10 based LG UX OS.

LG’s smartphone has a 3D sound engine, with which the company claims that 17 million audio samples were heard to deliver optimal sound. The phone has connectivity features like 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, GPS. To give power to the phone, a 4000mAh battery has been provided. A separate button exists for Google Assistant Virtual Assistant. A fingerprint sensor is provided at the side. Apart from this, LG’s 42 MIL-STD-810G comes with a certificate which means that it is extremely strong. It has a wave pattern on the rear panel and comes with anti-scratch UV coating.

Talk about the camera, the quad rear camera setup has been given in LG K42. This phone has 13 megapixel primary, 5 megapixel superwide, 2 megapixel depth and 2 megapixel macro sensor. The phone has an 8 megapixel camera for selfie on the front.

