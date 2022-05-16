LG presented the new ones monitor of the line UltraGear And UltraWideas well as the UltraGear GP9 speakers: cutting-edge devices designed to meet any gaming need.

LG UltraGear 27GP950

LG UltraGear 27GP950 is a 27-inch monitor featuring a Nano IPS panel with 4K resolution and 1.07 billion colors, 1 millisecond gray-to-gray response time, Sphere Lighting system and HDMI 2.1 connectivity with Variable technology support Refresh Rate up to 120 Hz – also ideal for PS5 And Xbox Series X | S.





LG UltraGear 32GP850

Those who want larger sizes can opt for instead LG UltraGear 32GP850a monitor with 32-inch diagonal and Quad HD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels), also equipped with a Nano IPS panel and 1 millisecond gra-to-gray response time.

Equipped with NVIDIA G-SYNC certification and AMD FreeSync compatibility to eliminate any tearing and stuttering problems, 32GP850 boasts a refresh rate that reaches 180 Hz in overclocking, while colors are extremely accurate thanks to 98% of the DCI color space. -P3.





LG UltraWide 34WP75C

If you are looking for a wide solution, there is theLG UltraWide 34WP75C, featuring a 34-inch diagonal in 21: 9 aspect ratio with curved screen, 14 W speakers with integrated MaxxAudio technology and 160 Hz refresh rate with 1 millisecond response time with Motion Blur Reduction to reduce ghosting . The device also supports AMD Freesync Premium, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer technologies.





LG UltraGear GP9

Finally, the gaming speakers LG UltraGear GP9, able to guarantee total immersion in the game thanks to LG’s proprietary 3D Gaming Sound technology with HRTF algorithm for sound customization according to the kind of experience we are engaging in. More details in the LG UltraGear GP9 review.