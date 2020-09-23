On Tuesday, eight new OLED models have been introduced by LG Electronics under its two new series GX Galaxy series and ZX series, which have been priced from Rs 14,990 to Rs 29,99,990 in India. Self-lit pixel cinema with OLED with 8 and 4K resolution will be made available in 55 series, 65 inches, 77 inches and 88 inches in a total of 4 series and 8 models.

Hak Hyun Kim, director of home entertainment at LG Electronics in India, said, “With a superior unit of manufacturing in India and a large team of research and development, the category of TV being introduced this year brings a new experience to customers Is being presented keeping in mind. We are sure that this will give our consumers the best viewing experiences. We have been producing TVs in India and due to the introduction of a new series of TVs that are made, we can Feeling proud. “

Customers will get these options

LG’s new Nano cell TV will also be made available in four series and 12 models in 49 inches, 55 inches, 65 inches, 75 inches and 86 inches.

The same brand’s UHD with ThinQ AIA (made with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Air Play / Home Kit plus LG routine) is also available in a total of four series and 20 models with 43 inch, 50 inch, 55 inch, 65 inch, 70 Inch, 75 inch will be provided.

Smart TV featuring Alexa will also be offered in four series and 11 models in 32 inches, 43 inches. Meanwhile, the company’s LED TV will also be brought in the market in 32 and 43 inches in two series and three models.

They will compete with …

Xiaomi’s Mi TV 4A and Mi TV 4A Pro

You will find two smart TVs of the Shomi brand in the range of less than 15 thousand. This company has removed two models Mi TV 4A (Price Rs 13500) and Mi TV 4A Pro (Price Rs 12999). There is not much difference between the features of these two TVs. Their display has a Vivid Picture Mode with Refresh Rate in which the picture quality looks good. Both TVs have Android operating system and also have Data Saver Mode. Smart TV has 2 USB ports and 3 HDMI ports. Both smart TVs have Dolby Plus sound technology and a 20 watt sound system. In it, all big OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar will run.

32Y1 model of OnePlus

OnePlus is a good option in the budget of 15 thousand. There is a 32Y1 model in the Y series of OnePlus, which costs Rs 14,999. This smart TV works on Android TV 9 operating system and has inbuilt Chromecast. This TV also has the option to connect Quick with Amazon Alexa. Two HDMI and two USB ports are provided. All the big OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar will run in its remote and a separate button has been given for Google Assistance. There is a 20 watt box speaker and Dolby audio system for audio.

