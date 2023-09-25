Android Authority: LG starts selling a laptop with a flexible 17-inch display

The Korean company LG has started selling its first hybrid laptop with a flexible display. About it reports Android Authority publication.

The Gram Fold device has a 17-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2560×1920 pixels, which, when folded, transforms into a 12-inch diagonal screen. When folded, the released computer can also display a virtual keyboard on the second half of the display. At the same time, LG noted that consumers will be able to connect a physical Bluetooth keyboard to the laptop.

The company emphasized that the device can be used as a laptop, external monitor or tablet. Gram Fold supports work with a stylus, the flexible screen is designed for 30 thousand folds. When unfolded, the thickness of the device is 9.4 millimeters, the laptop weighs 1.25 kilograms.

LG Gram Fold received a 13th generation Intel Core i5-1335U processor, Iris Xe graphics accelerator, 16 gigabytes of RAM, a 512 gigabyte NVMe solid-state drive, three stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6E and two USB-C ports. The computer was valued at 4.99 million won, or approximately 360 thousand rubles.

HP previously announced a hybrid Specter laptop with a folding display. The device with a 17-inch screen and an Intel Core i7-1250U processor was priced at $4,999, or approximately 480 thousand rubles.